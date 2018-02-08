Thu February 08, 2018
National

February 8, 2018

Chairman EU Military Committee lauds Pak Army role in regional peace

RAWALPINDI: Chairman European Union Military Committee, General Mikhail Kostarakos called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary appreciated the resolve of Pakistan Army and its continuing efforts towards fighting terrorism and bringing peace in the region.

