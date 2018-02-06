Tue February 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz terms cases against him an act of revenge

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said time will prove cases filed against him were an act of revenge.

Speaking to lawyers and party workers at the Punjab House, he said practice of snatching public mandate should come to an end. 

"It is a conspiracy against country's progress not me, said he without elaborating.

The ousted prime minister said he has always served the country and the nation and would continue to do so in the future. 

He said he would continue to face all the cases filed against him.

Quoting sources, Geo TV reported that Nawaz Sharif discussed legal issues with lawyers during a meeting during which Maryam Nawaz, Ameer Makam anf Asif Kirmani were also present.

The sources said party leaders and activists congratulated Sharif for holding sucessfull rallies in Peshawar and Muzaffarabad.

Nawaz Sharif told them that court of people has rejected his disqualification.

Earlier, the  former prime minister appeared before the accountability court along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in connection with  corruption hearing.

He has been appearing before the court since the National Accountability Bureau filed corruption references against him and his family under Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case .

The Supreme Court orders had disqualified him from holding public on July 28 last year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Asma Rani murder: SC summons PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry

Asma Rani murder: SC summons PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry
Contempt notice: Talal Chaudhry appears before Supreme Court

Contempt notice: Talal Chaudhry appears before Supreme Court

Bomb kills one, injures seven in Panjgur

Bomb kills one, injures seven in Panjgur
Tessori's Senate ticket splits MQM-P

Tessori's Senate ticket splits MQM-P
Load More load more