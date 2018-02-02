Nawaz says PML-N govt restores peace in Karachi





KARACHI: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that PML-N governmentâ€™s efforts haveÂ made Karachi a peaceful city.

Addressing to traders at a local hotel in Karachi, Nawaz said that the port city used to remain close and business activities were dimmed due toÂ theÂ frequentÂ Â strikes at the revenue hub of the country in the past, adding that PML-N government took the initiative to restore peace in the metropolis by eradicating terrorism.

While expressing his concerns over the deteriorating condition of cleanliness in the city,Â deposed PM said that Karachi usedÂ to be a beautiful city, but it caught an evil eyeÂ of someone that piles of garbage now can be witnessedÂ everywhere, adding that KarachiitesÂ yet to get clean drinking water.



Nawaz lamented the provincial government's reluctance toward the development of the metropolitan city, saying that Sindh govt had to provideÂ buses and establish stations, but it failed to fulfill its responsibility.

He urged the Karachiites toÂ elect the efficient and sincere people in the next elections to get rid of all the issues,Â adding that his party will bring a change in Karachi and Sindh if he is given the chance.

Shortly after arriving in Karachi, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique took to Twitter, criticizing the Pakistan Peoples' Party leader Asif Ali Zardari for what he said piles of trash littering Shahra-e-Faisal.



"Your government has ruined the city of Quaid. Instead of taking care of it, your have left it to the mercy of professional criminals.Â Â

