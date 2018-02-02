Fri February 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 2, 2018

Nawaz says PML-N govt restores peace in Karachi


KARACHI: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that PML-N government’s efforts have  made Karachi a peaceful city.

Addressing to traders at a local hotel in Karachi, Nawaz said that the port city used to remain close and business activities were dimmed due to  the  frequent   strikes at the revenue hub of the country in the past, adding that PML-N government took the initiative to restore peace in the metropolis by eradicating terrorism.

While expressing his concerns over the deteriorating condition of cleanliness in the city,  deposed PM said that Karachi used  to be a beautiful city, but it caught an evil eye  of someone that piles of garbage now can be witnessed  everywhere, adding that Karachiites  yet to get clean drinking water.

Nawaz lamented the provincial government's reluctance toward the development of the metropolitan city, saying that Sindh govt had to provide  buses and establish stations, but it failed to fulfill its responsibility.

He urged the Karachiites to  elect the efficient and sincere people in the next elections to get rid of all the issues,  adding that his party will bring a change in Karachi and Sindh if he is given the chance.

Shortly after arriving in Karachi, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique took to Twitter, criticizing the Pakistan Peoples' Party leader Asif Ali Zardari for what he said piles of trash littering Shahra-e-Faisal.

"Your government has ruined the city of Quaid. Instead of taking care of it, your have left it to the mercy of professional criminals.   

