Tue January 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 30, 2018

Police working hard to arrest Rao Anwar, says CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on the issue of Rao Anwar an inquiry committee was constituted which gave its report within 48 hours and on the recommendations of the committee action was taken in true letter and spirit.

This he said while talking to media just after launching European Union-assisted `Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh’ at a local hotel Tuesday.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that he doesn’t know where Rao Anwar is hidden but “I know that no accused is more powerful than the law.” He added the police were working hard to arrest him [Rao Anwar] for which all other provincial governments and agencies have been requested to help.

Naqeeb murder case: Rao Anwar remains at large as SC deadline ends today

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The fugitive police officer Rao Anwar continues to evade the law enforcement agencies raiding cities as the deadline given by the Supreme Court to arrest the former SSP expires on...

Murad said that he was working day and night for provision of health services to the poor people of this province. “Our EPI and other vertical programmes have shown considerable progress and we are working to improve them further,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government has launched a programme to upgrade 300 basic health units, of them 280 have been upgraded and made BHU plus, means their provide health services round the clock.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony the chief minister thanked European Union and all other development partners for joining hands in various initiatives, including nutrition programme.

