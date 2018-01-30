Police working hard to arrest Rao Anwar, says CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on the issue of Rao Anwar an inquiry committee was constituted which gave its report within 48 hours and on the recommendations of the committee action was taken in true letter and spirit.



This he said while talking to media just after launching European Union-assisted `Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindhâ€™ at a local hotel Tuesday.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that he doesnâ€™t know where Rao Anwar is hidden but â€œI know that no accused is more powerful than the law.â€ He added the police were working hard to arrest him [Rao Anwar] for which all other provincial governments and agencies have been requested to help.

Murad said that he was working day and night for provision of health services to the poor people of this province. â€œOur EPI and other vertical programmes have shown considerable progress and we are working to improve them further,â€ he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government has launched a programme to upgrade 300 basic health units, of them 280 have been upgraded and made BHU plus, means their provide health services round the clock.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony the chief minister thanked European Union and all other development partners for joining hands in various initiatives, including nutrition programme.