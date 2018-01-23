Four killed, 15 injured in bus-truck collision on Northern Bypass





KARACHI: At least four persons were killed and 15 others were wounded after a passengerÂ bus collided with a truck on Northern Bypass in KarachiÂ late on Monday.

Witnesses and rescue volunteers said that the accident took place when a speedy truck hit a bus carryingÂ passengers to Larkana from Hub, children and women were among the injured people.

The injuredÂ and the deceased persons have been shifted toÂ Abbasi ShaeedÂ Hospital.