Tue January 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four killed, 15 injured in bus-truck collision on Northern Bypass


KARACHI: At least four persons were killed and 15 others were wounded after a passenger  bus collided with a truck on Northern Bypass in Karachi  late on Monday.

Witnesses and rescue volunteers said that the accident took place when a speedy truck hit a bus carrying  passengers to Larkana from Hub, children and women were among the injured people.

The injured  and the deceased persons have been shifted to  Abbasi Shaeed  Hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Record of three men killed along with Naqeebullah sought as police widen scope of investigation

Record of three men killed along with Naqeebullah sought as police widen scope of investigation

Corruption references: Two more witnesses record statements against Sharifs

Corruption references: Two more witnesses record statements against Sharifs

Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar's bid to flee abroad foiled

Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar's bid to flee abroad foiled
Rao Anwar denies involvement in Naqeebullah's arrest, investigation

Rao Anwar denies involvement in Naqeebullah's arrest, investigation
Load More load more