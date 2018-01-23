Four killed, 15 injured in bus-truck collision on Northern Bypass

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: At least four persons were killed and 15 others were wounded after a passengerÂ bus collided with a truck on Northern Bypass in KarachiÂ late on Monday.
Witnesses and rescue volunteers said that the accident took place when a speedy truck hit a bus carryingÂ passengers to Larkana from Hub, children and women were among the injured people.
The injuredÂ and the deceased persons have been shifted toÂ Abbasi ShaeedÂ Hospital.
KARACHI: At least four persons were killed and 15 others were wounded after a passenger bus collided with a truck on Northern Bypass in Karachi late on Monday.
Witnesses and rescue volunteers said that the accident took place when a speedy truck hit a bus carrying passengers to Larkana from Hub, children and women were among the injured people.
The injured and the deceased persons have been shifted to Abbasi Shaeed Hospital.
Comments