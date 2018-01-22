Punjab University students protest after getting clashed

LAHORE: Two groups of students at Punjab University clashed amongst each other at a cultural event only to protest and surround a police vehicle afterwards.Â



According to sources, members of Islamic Jamiat Talba and Baloch Students Organization pelted stones on security officials while the police tried to disperse them, opening tear gas and shelling. As a result, many cars got damaged too.

Students of both groups clashed with each other in the later hour of the night earlier.

University administration said that one group of Electrical Engineering department was preparing for a festival while the other attacked it, broke furniture of the room and set it on fire.



