Sat January 20, 2018
National

January 20, 2018

PM Abbasi inaugurates Faisalabad Airport expansion project

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday inaugurated the expansion project of Faisalabad International Airport,increasing the number of the facilitation counters and handling capacity of domestic and international passengers.

The prime minister was accompanied by Adviser on Aviation Affairs Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal and Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali and senior officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA has completed the project that has increased the covered area of the airport from 36,000 square feet to 73,000 square feet.

After completion of the project, the handling capacity of domestic passengers has increased to 200 and 400 international passengers.

Under the project, 12 new facilitation counters have been established for international travelers and four for the domestic ones.

