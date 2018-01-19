Fri January 19, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 19, 2018

Rao Anwar says PTI exacting revenge on him by highlighting Naqeebullah Mehsood killing


KARACHI: Malir SSP Rao Anwar , who is accused of staging a fake encounter to kill a youth from country’s trial belt in Karachi on Friday, said he was being singled out by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for registering two cases against a local leader of the party.

He said the PTI was exacting its revenge on him by highlighting the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood who he said was a member of a banned outfit.

The officer was informally talking to media as he walked into the office of DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to record his statement before a special committee set up after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman took notice of social media campaign seeking justice for Naqeebullah Mehsood whose family and friends rejected the police claim that the deceased was involved in criminal activities.

When asked to comment on allegations of staging fake encounters, the SSP told reporters “those who work often face such accusations”.

He remained adamant that Mehsood had a criminal record since 2014 and was involved in kidnapping for ransoms.

Meanwhile, DIG East Sultan Khawaj said the three member committee would submit its report to the IG police within three days after concluding investigation.

He declined to comment on the issue and said it was an “open inquiry” and anybody willing to appear before the panel could record their statements.

