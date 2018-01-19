Chief Justice of Pakistan takes notice of Axact degree scandal

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief JusticeÂ Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took a suo motu notice of the Axact fake degree scandal.

Axact is accused of operatingÂ hundreds of fake online universities run by agents from a Karachi-based call centre.

According to Geo TV, the chief justice sought report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in 10 days.

Â â€œour heads hang in shame due to thisÂ scandal, those bringing a bad name to Pakistan will not be allowed to go scot-free,"Â Geo TV quoted the top judge as saying.

The Supreme Court took notice of the scandal after international mediaÂ reported that the Axact was still involved in sellingÂ fake degrees abroad, a couple of hours after the New York Times blewÂ the lid off the business of fake degrees run by the company.



