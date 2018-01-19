Fri January 19, 2018
January 19, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan takes notice of Axact degree scandal

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice  Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took a suo motu notice of the Axact fake degree scandal.

Axact is accused of operating  hundreds of fake online universities run by agents from a Karachi-based call centre.

According to Geo TV, the chief justice sought report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in 10 days.

 “our heads hang in shame due to this  scandal, those bringing a bad name to Pakistan will not be allowed to go scot-free,"  Geo TV quoted the top judge as saying.

The Supreme Court took notice of the scandal after international media  reported that the Axact was still involved in selling  fake degrees abroad, a couple of hours after the New York Times blew  the lid off the business of fake degrees run by the company.


