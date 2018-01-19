Pak-Iran train service to be resumed





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have decided to to resume a fortnightly train service before Muharram. The officials of the two countries met on Thursday in this connection.

According to details, Pakistan and Iran have agreed to resume fortnightly train services in wake of improved security situation .

The officials of the two neighbouring countries on Thursday held a meeting to finalize the decision.Â While the final the destination of theÂ train is yet to beÂ Â announced.

It is learnt that the officials have also agreedÂ to startÂ 15 regular freight trains between Quetta and Zahedan. While, it would be finalised after consultation with top leaderships.