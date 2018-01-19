Fri January 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak-Iran train service to be resumed


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have decided to to resume a fortnightly train service before Muharram. The officials of the two countries met on Thursday in this connection.

According to details, Pakistan and Iran have agreed to resume fortnightly train services in wake of improved security situation .

The officials of the two neighbouring countries on Thursday held a meeting to finalize the decision.  While the final the destination of the  train is yet to be   announced.

It is learnt that the officials have also agreed  to start  15 regular freight trains between Quetta and Zahedan. While, it would be finalised after consultation with top leaderships.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Chief Justice of Pakistan takes notice of Axact degree scandal

Chief Justice of Pakistan takes notice of Axact degree scandal
First batch of Pak Students completes Chinese language course in Beijing

First batch of Pak Students completes Chinese language course in Beijing
Armed forces fully committed to safeguard sovereignty of Pakistan: Air Chief

Armed forces fully committed to safeguard sovereignty of Pakistan: Air Chief
FC arrests eight terrorists in Balochistan

FC arrests eight terrorists in Balochistan
Load More load more