Thu January 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two women martyred in Indian shelling along Working Boundary

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan women were martyred and five people including three women injured when Indian Border forces targeted  civilian population along the Working Boundary, the army said in a statement on Thursday.

“India continues unprovoked cease fire violations. Targeted civilian population along Working Boundary in village Kundan Pur, Chaprar, Sialkot sector overnight,” said a statement issued by the military media wing.

According to the army, the Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded to neutralize Indian BSF posts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Armed forces fully committed to safeguard sovereignty of Pakistan: Air Chief

Armed forces fully committed to safeguard sovereignty of Pakistan: Air Chief
FC arrests eight terrorists in Balochistan

FC arrests eight terrorists in Balochistan
Imran hits back at criticism over his remarks against Parliament

Imran hits back at criticism over his remarks against Parliament
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations

Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations
Load More load more