Two women martyred in Indian shelling along Working Boundary

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan women were martyred and five people including three women injured when Indian Border forces targetedÂ civilian population along the Working Boundary, the army said in a statement on Thursday.

â€œIndia continues unprovoked cease fire violations. Targeted civilian population along Working Boundary in village Kundan Pur, Chaprar, Sialkot sector overnight,â€ said a statement issued by the military media wing.

According to the army, the Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded to neutralize Indian BSF posts.