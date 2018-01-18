Two women martyred in Indian shelling along Working Boundary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan women were martyred and five people including three women injured when Indian Border forces targetedÂ civilian population along the Working Boundary, the army said in a statement on Thursday.
â€œIndia continues unprovoked cease fire violations. Targeted civilian population along Working Boundary in village Kundan Pur, Chaprar, Sialkot sector overnight,â€ said a statement issued by the military media wing.
According to the army, the Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded to neutralize Indian BSF posts.
