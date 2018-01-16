Tue January 16, 2018
January 15, 2018

Five security personnel martyred six hurt in Turbat attack

QUETTA: At least five security force personnel were martyred and six others were injured in an attack near Shapak area of Turbat district on Monday night.

According to Levies sources, the security forces officials were patrolling in the area in a vehicle when they were shot at by unknown gunmen.

Five personnel died on the spot while six other received bullet wounds.

The dead and the injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site, cordoned off the area and started search operation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the cowardly attack and expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of personnel.

He said terrorists wanted to impede the development process

