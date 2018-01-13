SSP Rao Anwar says four ‘terrorists’ killed in Karachi shootout

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have killedÂ four terrorists in a shootout in the outskirtsÂ of Karachi.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar claimed that aÂ â€œgunmanâ€ of former Taliban chief Hakeemullah Mehsood and a terrorist affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ)were among those killed in exchange of fire with police in Shah Latif Khaskheli Goth.

Â The alleged LeJ member, he said, was identified as Molvi Ishaq.

He said the shootout took place during a raid conducted on a tip off about presence of terrorists in the area.

The SSP said the terrorists lobbed a hand grenade at police before being shot dead.Â

According to Rao Anwar, the terrorists were involved in attacks on Karachi airport, Mehran Airbase, police, and Rangers .

Three pistols, a motorbike and hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

According to Geo TV, the police were carrying out a search operation in the area following the shootout.