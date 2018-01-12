Fri January 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt under fire in National Assembly over Kasur incident

ISLAMABAD: The government on  Friday faced criticism in the National Assembly  for its failure to prevent the incidents of child abuse, with Opposition Leader in the lower house of the Parliament Khusheed Shah calling the brutal rape and murder of seven years old Zainab complete failure on the part of authorities.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he called for presenting data  regarding crime rate in all the federating units before the house.

"Kasur incident is a failure of government," said he while launching an attack on Punjab government which he said boasts of  special police forces raised to prevent crimes.

"Who are they supposed to protect," he said , referring to  Elite Force, Dolphin  Force and other departments of the Punjab police.

He said statistics regarding  crime rate in all the provinces  should be presented in the National Assembly to ascertain the level of success and failure of  provincial governments in crime prevention.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Karachi Film Society to host first Pakistan International Film Festival in March

Karachi Film Society to host first Pakistan International Film Festival in March
Bilawal inaugurates NICVD satellite hospital in Sehwan

Bilawal inaugurates NICVD satellite hospital in Sehwan
Efficient, potent Navy vital for protection of Maritime interests: Khan Hasham

Efficient, potent Navy vital for protection of Maritime interests: Khan Hasham
Pakistani nation felt betrayed by US statements, Pak Army chief tells US commander

Pakistani nation felt betrayed by US statements, Pak Army chief tells US commander

Load More load more