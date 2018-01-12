Govt under fire in National Assembly over Kasur incident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government onÂ Friday faced criticism in the National AssemblyÂ for its failure to prevent the incidents of child abuse, with Opposition Leader in the lower house of the Parliament Khusheed Shah calling the brutal rape and murder of seven years old Zainab complete failure on the part of authorities.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he called for presenting dataÂ regarding crime rate in all the federating units before the house.
"Kasur incident is a failure of government," said he while launching an attack on Punjab government which he said boasts ofÂ special police forces raised to prevent crimes.
"Who are they supposed to protect," he said , referring toÂ Elite Force, DolphinÂ Force and other departments of the Punjab police.
He said statistics regardingÂ crime rate in all the provincesÂ should be presented in the National Assembly to ascertain the level of success and failure ofÂ provincial governments in crime prevention.
