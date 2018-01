Govt under fire in National Assembly over Kasur incident

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday faced criticism in the National Assembly for its failure to prevent the incidents of child abuse, with Opposition Leader in the lower house of the Parliament Khusheed Shah calling the brutal rape and murder of seven years old Zainab complete failure on the part of authorities.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he called for presenting data regarding crime rate in all the federating units before the house.

"Kasur incident is a failure of government," said he while launching an attack on Punjab government which he said boasts of special police forces raised to prevent crimes.

"Who are they supposed to protect," he said , referring to Elite Force, Dolphin Force and other departments of the Punjab police.

He said statistics regarding crime rate in all the provinces should be presented in the National Assembly to ascertain the level of success and failure of provincial governments in crime prevention.