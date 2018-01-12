Heartbroken father demands to change JIT head in Zainab’s murder case





KASUR: Zainabâ€™s heartbroken father on Thursday demanded to change the head of the joint investigation team probing into seven-year-old innocent girlâ€™s brutal murder.

Mr Amin, the father of Kasurâ€™s victim Zainab, seemed unsatisfactory with the progress of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), demanding to change its head for speedy and transparent probe to find out the culprits of the tragic incident that shocked the entire nation. He also lamented police reluctance to take speedy and concrete steps to recover her daughter after abduction.

Speaking at a press conference, he said â€œwe donâ€™t have trust in the JIT headâ€. He also requested the protesters to stay peaceful, urging them not to harm peopleâ€™s properties as the violence, according to him, can hijack the peaceful protest.Â

Referring to Punjab CM's early morning visit to their house on Thursady, Ameen said that the chief minister assured him of action against the culprits.

Protests broke out in the city soon after the body of seven-year old girl, who went missing last week, was found dumped in a trash pile. It is the 12th such incident of the same nature in Kasur, in which minor girls were molested and murdered after abduction. Culprits, involved in any of these incidents, have not been apprehended.

