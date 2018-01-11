Chief Justice takes suo moto notice of Zainab rape, murder in Kasur

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice of rape and murder of the minor girl, Zainab.



Taking suo moto notice, the Chief Justice ordered Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to submit report within 24 hours.

Protests broke out in Kasur on Wednesday after reports that body of an eight years old minor girl, who went missing last week, has been found dumped in a trash pile.

According to TV channels, forensic examination of the body has confirmed that the girl identified as Zainab was raped before being killed .



Earlier, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident. The LHC chief justice has summoned reports from sessions judge Kasur and police officials.

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also strongly condemned cold blooded murder of Zainab in Kasur.

The Army Chief condemned murder of innocent girl and while responding to the appeal by the aggrieved parents, directed immediate all out support to civil administration to arrest the criminals and bringing them to exemplary justice.