Wed January 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

REUTERS
January 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Journalist escapes kidnap attempt in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A journalist said on Wednesday he had narrowly escaped being kidnapped by armed men.

Taha Siddiqui, who reports for France 24 and is the Pakistan bureau chief of Indian television channel WION, said the attempted abduction took place while he was being driven by taxi to the airport serving the capital Islamabad and the neighbouring  Rawalpindi.

"I was on my way to airport today at 8:20 am when 10-12 armed men stopped my cab & forcibly tried to abduct me.I managed to escape. Safe and with police now," Siddiqui tweeted from a friend´s Twitter account early in the morning.

"Looking for support in any way possible #StopEnforcedDisappearances," he added in the same tweet.

Rights groups have denounced the kidnappings of several social media activists over the past year.

Last year, five Pakistani bloggers went missing for several weeks before four of them were released.

Siddiqui spoke to Reuters from a police station where he was filing a report on the incident, and described how his taxi was stopped on the highway when another vehicle swerved, and braked suddenly in front of it.

About a dozen men armed with rifles and revolvers pulled him out of the cab, beat him and "threatened to kill" him.

"They threw me in the back of the vehicle in which I had been travelling, but the door on the other side was open," Siddiqui said.

"I jumped out and ran and was able to get into a taxi that was nearby, whose driver then floored it.

"When the taxi stopped, Siddiqui hid in a ditch for a while, he added.

Saroop Ijaz, a lawyer who works with Human Rights Watch, said Siddiqui´s kidnap attempt was worrying development and added that "violence and the threat of it are not legitimate means to deal with dissenting voices" in the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal says brutal rape, murder of Zainab a slap on face of Sharifdom

Bilawal says brutal rape, murder of Zainab a slap on face of Sharifdom
Chief Justice takes suo moto notice of Zainab rape, murder in Kasur

Chief Justice takes suo moto notice of Zainab rape, murder in Kasur
COAS directs all out support to civil administration to arrest Zainab’s murderers

COAS directs all out support to civil administration to arrest Zainab’s murderers
Two Chinese nationals held while skimming ATM data in Karachi

Two Chinese nationals held while skimming ATM data in Karachi
Load More load more