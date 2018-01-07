Sun January 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 7, 2018

Statement 'to clear air on Imran Khan marriage' to be issued today : PTI spokesman


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said  the Chairman Secretariat will issue an important Press Statement to clear air on Imran Khan's marriage today by 11:30.

The tweet came a day after  The News  reported that the former cricket hero has tied the knot for the third time.

The party rejected the report while Imran Khan parried the question about the marriage following a  PTI rally in Punjab's Chakwal district on Saturday. 

