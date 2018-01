Statement 'to clear air on Imran Khan marriage' to be issued today : PTI spokesman





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the Chairman Secretariat will issue an important Press Statement to clear air on Imran Khan's marriage today by 11:30.

The tweet came a day after The News reported that the former cricket hero has tied the knot for the third time.

The party rejected the report while Imran Khan parried the question about the marriage following a PTI rally in Punjab's Chakwal district on Saturday.Â