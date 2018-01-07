Statement 'to clear air on Imran Khan marriage' to be issued today : PTI spokesman





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday saidÂ the Chairman Secretariat will issue an important Press Statement to clear air on Imran Khan's marriage today by 11:30.

The tweet came a day afterÂ The NewsÂ reported that the former cricket hero has tied the knot for the third time.

The party rejected the report while Imran Khan parried the question about the marriage following aÂ PTI rally in Punjab's Chakwal district on Saturday.Â