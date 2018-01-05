US aid suspension will undermine security cooperation, regional peace: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that suspension of U.S. assistance will undermine bilateral security cooperation and regional peace efforts.



In an interview with Voice of America (VOA), Director General Inter Services Public Relations said suspension of U.S. assistance will not deter the Pakistan's counterterrorism resolve.

He said Pakistan never fought for money but for peace.

The United States said on Thursday it was suspending at least $900 million in security assistance to Pakistan until it takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network militant groups.

The US State Department announced the decision, saying it reflected the Trump administrationâ€™s frustration that Pakistan has not done more against the two groups, which have long used sanctuaries in Pakistan to launch attacks in neighboring Afghanistan that have killed US, Afghan and other forces.

The military spokesman said, â€œSuspension of security assistance will not affect Pakistanâ€™s resolve to fight terrorism; however, it for sure will have an impact on Pakistan-U.S. security cooperation and efforts towards regional peace.â€

He went on to say Pakistan has targeted terrorists â€œindiscriminately,â€ including Haqqanis at a â€œheavy cost of blood and treasure.â€ There are no more â€œorganizedâ€ terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan, he maintained.

The military spokesman told VoA, â€œCasting doubts on our will is not good to our common objective of moving toward enduring peace and stability. Pakistan shall continue its sincere efforts in best interest of Pakistan and peace.

Meanwhile, denouncing WashingtonÂ´s decision to suspend over $900 million in security assistance as "counterproductive" Friday, Pakistanâ€™s Foreign Office said Islamabad is engaged with the US Administration on the issue of security cooperation and await further details.

Foreign Office said the impact of US decision on pursuit of common objectives is likely to emerge more clearly in due course of time.

â€œIt needs to be appreciated that Pakistan has fought the war against terrorism largely from its own resources which has cost over $120 billion in 15 years. We are determined to continue to do all it takes to secure the lives of our citizens and broader stability in the regionâ€, foreign office spokesman said.