Lijian Zhao appointed focal person for CPEC power projects

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy has nominated Chinese Deputy Head of Mission Lijian Zhao as the focal person for ongoing power projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In pursuance of the Power Division commitment to facilitate and resolution of issues pertaining to the ongoing projects under the CPEC in order to ensure their timely completion, the Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari met the investors of these projects here Friday.

Secretary Power Division Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and Lijian Zhao were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

All the investors took active participation in the meeting and informed it regarding their projects achievements and expressed satisfaction over the Power Division's role in extending all out facilitation to them in all phases of their development activities.

They acknowledged the Power Sector performance as a success story under the CPEC.

The meeting was informed that Pakistanâ€™s indigenous coal at Thar has attracted a handsome investment and the SCMC was working hard to achieve the targeted mining results within the time.

It was disclosed that 63% work on mining and mine mouth plant by Engro is complete and the project of 660MW Thar coal fired plant is expected to achieve its Commercial Operation Date (COD) in June 2019, well ahead of its schedule by almost four months.

Other companies including the Oracle Power, Shanghai Electric, Thalnova Power and HUBCO Thar Power Project are also working fast and will achieve their CODs well in time.

The meeting was also briefed by the representatives of1320MW Port Qasim Coal Power Plant and 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant regarding their operations and the future development activities.

Representatives from Hub Power Coal Power Project, Gwadar Coal Power Project, Sukki Kinari Hydro Power Project, Karot Hydo Power Project and Kohala Hydro Power Projects besides the China State Grid sponsored Matriee-Lahore HVDC Transmission Line project, briefed the meeting regarding the progress and the time-line achieved so far in execution of these projects.

Representatives from alternative energy projects (Wing Solar ) including the Hdro China Dawood Power, Sachal Energy, UEP, Three Gorges, Western Energy, Chacho Wind, Applo Solar and Crest Energy, Best Green also briefed the meeting regarding their projects.

Responding to the investors on the issue of delay and extension of LOS and LOI, the Minister for Power Division, being also the Chairman of the BOD of PPIB, directed the PPIB to hold its next meeting on January 11. He further directed the PPIB to thoroughly work out the details of these request and put before the BOD for its merit consideration and decision.

The Minister assured the investors that the Power Division is also in close negotiation with FBR on the issue of exemption of tax and related matter and positive results are expected soon.

The Minister directed the Power Division to hold meeting with Provincial Governments of Balochistan and KPK for early provision of land for Gwadar Coal Power Project and Sukki Kinari Hdro Power Project, respectively.

The Minister for Power Division also tasked the CPPA and Power Division to approach the Power Regulator for sorting out the tariff related issues, being faced by few of the projects.

The Chinese Deputy Head of Mission on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the Power Division for meeting with all investors under the CPEC energy projects and not only listening to their issues but also issuance of directions for its early resolution. He said China is further looking to extend support to Pakistan in energy and investors in China have been keenly following the success in the power sector.