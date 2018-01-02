Tue January 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 2, 2018

US ambassador David Hale summoned over Trump’s statement


ISLAMABAD: The United States ambassador David Hale was summoned on Monday by The Foreign Office (FO) over US President Donald Trump’s tweet, alleging Pakistan once again for having safe heavens of terrorists.

According to sources, Hale was summoned to lodge  protest against Trump’s unfounded allegations on Pakistan. Though Pakistan has rendered countless sacrifices to eradicate the menace of terrorism yet The US president alleged in his tweet that Pakistan has given nothing except for “lies and deceit” in return for the aid the US provided Pakistan during 15 years. 

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, in response to a tweet by US President Donald Trump, said that Pakistan has already refused to ‘do more’ for the United States.

Earlier on Monday,  commenting on the United States President Donald Trump'statement , Special Assistant to the prime minister, Dr. Musadik Malik said that  being a responsible nation Pakistan would respond to Trump's latest tweet in line of international diplomatic norms.

He said Pakistan had rendered countless sacrifices in war against terrorism and the US should give them recognition.

Musadik Malik said Pakistan was viewing the situation and would give response in a careful manner.

