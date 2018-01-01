Mon January 01, 2018
National

January 1, 2018

Explosion in Asfandyar Hospital, five dead, two injured

ATTOCK: A heavy explosion occurred in Asfandyar Hospital here on Monday evening where asmany as five persons lost their lives while two got injured.

According to details, three rooms of the hospital collapsed with a big blast.

The sound of the blast was heard in almost one kilometer surrounding area.

Rescue 1122 teams reached on the spot and started a rescue operation.

Five persons including three males and two females were confirmed dead in the explosion while two were injured.

Deputy Commissioner Rana Akbar Hayat, DPO Ibadat Nisar and Incharge 1122 Dr Ashfaq while talking to media confirmed the casualties and said the victims might increase as the rescue operation was in progress, however they confirmed that it was not a bomb blast and inquiry was underway to find out the actual cause of the blast.

