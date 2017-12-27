Benazir was punished for defending democracy, fighting dictatorship, says Bilawal

GARHI KHUDA BUX:Â Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was punished for defending democracy and fighting against dictatorship.

Addressing a rally held to mark the 10th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto here, he said that his mother and the symbol of federation was martyred 10 years ago. BB was a ray of light and hope. The martyrdom of great personalities imparts life to the nation. He said: â€œWe are proud of my great mother, your brave sister and leader of the countryâ€™s oppressed people.â€

Bilawal said that the killers of BB were still shedding blood of innocent people. Rulers are helpless and playing a role of silent spectator. He added that how could they (rulers) fight against terrorismÂ when they donâ€™t even talk against terrorists.

He was of the view that the countryâ€™s western and eastern boundaries are insecure and we are diplomatic isolated today.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion,Â Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said that he had never seen a brave leader like Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in his entire life, adding the name of Bhutto would live forever in peopleâ€™s heart.

Tthe former president said that Benazir was in fact matchless in every aspect. She was â€˜Benazirâ€™(matchless) when she served her jail term, she was â€˜Benazirâ€™when contested rivals, Zardari added. She also showed Pakistanâ€™s â€˜Benazirâ€™ face to the world.

He complained that a conspiracy was hatched against his and the Benazirâ€™s party, adding it was still going on.

He alleged that the Returning Officers had fostered all the leaders.

Zardari said: â€œWe had spent 12 years in jail while proceedings in your cases end within a few months. We will not allow the double standards of justice to continue in the country.







