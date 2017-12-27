Wed December 27, 2017
December 26, 2017

India alleges Kulbhushan Jadhav mother, wife harassed in Pakistan

FO says some metallic object was hidden in shoes of Jadhav’s wife

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan authorities confiscated the shoes of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife on security grounds after some metallic object was detected in it, Foreign Office said Wednesday.

Foreign Office Spokesman said Chetankul Jadhav was provided an alternate pair of shoes to wear during meeting with her husband in Islamabad.

Spokesman Dr Faisal said, "There was something in the shoe of Jadhav's wife. The shoe is being investigated.”

He said all the stuff of Chetankul, except shoes, was returned to her.

The spokesman was responding to Indian allegations that during Jadhav’s meeting with his family, the "cultural and religious sensibilities of his mother and wife were disregarded under the pretext of security precautions".

India denounced Pakistan on Tuesday for its alleged handling of the visit of the wife and mother of Jadhav, saying they were harassed and prevented from talking to the prisoner freely.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the Pakistan province of Balochistan, and convicted of planning espionage and sabotage.

His wife and mother were allowed to meet him behind a glass window on Monday eight months after he was sentenced to death but that gesture of goodwill appeared to have quickly descended into acrimony.

