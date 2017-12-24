Sun December 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

4 injured as two bogies of Multan-bound Mehr Express derail


Bhakkar: At least four people were wounded as an engine and two bogies of a Multan-bound Mehr Express derailed near Shah Alam railway station on late Friday after hitting a Sugarcane trolley, which had been stuck on the tracks.

As per details, two bogies of Mehar Express which was going to Multan from Rawalpindi derailed after hitting a trolley, which had been stuck on the tracks, injuring four people including the driver.

The incident took place near Shah Alam Railway station due to which train traffic on ‘128 Down Track’ remains suspended.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident, shifting all the injured to nearby medical facilities for the treatment.

 Machinery has been called from Multan to restore the track and this may take hours.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif
Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested

Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday
Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Load More load more