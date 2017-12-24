4 injured as two bogies of Multan-bound Mehr Express derail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bhakkar: At least four people were wounded as an engine and two bogies of a Multan-bound Mehr Express derailed near Shah Alam railway station on late Friday after hitting a Sugarcane trolley, which had been stuck on the tracks.
As per details, two bogies of Mehar Express which was going to Multan from Rawalpindi derailed after hitting a trolley, which had been stuck on the tracks, injuring four people including the driver.
The incident took place near Shah Alam Railway station due to which train traffic on â€˜128 Down Trackâ€™ remains suspended.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident, shifting all the injured to nearby medical facilities for the treatment.
Â Machinery has been called from Multan to restore the track and this may take hours.
