December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 20, 2017

Pakistan issues visas to Indian spy Kulbhushan’s mother, wife

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued visas to the mother and wife of Indian death row spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet him.

The visas were issued by Pakistani High Commission in India.

Sources said Jadhav mother and wife will arrive in Pakistan via Wagah border on Saturday.

Pakistan, on December 17, the visa applications of Jadhav's family had been received and were being "processed".

Sources the meeting will take place on December 25, adding that Pakistan accepted Indian plea for meeting on humanitarian basis and in the light of Islamic values.

Indian media reported that at a meeting on Monday, Pakistan's National Security Committee cleared visas for Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother Avantika Jadhav and his wife.

High-ranking military and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials met on Tuesday afternoon to decide details of the Jadhav family's visit.

