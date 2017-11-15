Wed November 15, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Pak Navy holds seminar on Maritime issues

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy organised the Fleet & Coastal Command seminar on Maritime issues here on Wednesday.

The spokesman of the Pak Navy said that research papers were read in the seminar on increasing interference of technology in war operations, and defence of coastal lines and sea ports.

Chief of Staff (Operations) Pak Navy Vice-Admiral Kaleem Shaukat attended the last session as chief guest.

He said on this occasion that the situation of navy operations is changing due to new technology in future.

Vice-Admiral Kaleem Shaukat further said that the Pak Navy would continue its efforts for achieving the new technology.

He said that defence of coastal lines and sea ports has become many times important in the wake of CPEC.

He vowed to defend the naval interests of Pakistan in every situation.

