Wed November 15, 2017
Fashion

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Dubai's largest jewellery show kicks off today

The Dubai International Jewellery Show being held for the last 21 years brings together some of the finest jewellery articles and design houses from across the globe.

Every year it attracts local and international brands, retailers, distributors, exhibitors, and manufacturers.

This year the four-day event will be held from Nov 15 to 17.

The event will feature 420 design houses from 52 countries.

The show will also hold workshops and seminars for people to directly engage with jewelry and its trade.

 

 

