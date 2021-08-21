Britney Spears called police to report theft prior to attack on staffer

Authorities say the pop icon called them to report theft, then had a change of heart over filing complaint

Britney Spears called the cops to register complaint over theft of her dogs before she reportedly attacked one of her staff members.



Authorities say the pop icon called them to report theft, then had a change of heart.

Six days before the attack, Spears called the Ventura County Sheriff's Office to report "some type of theft," Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told E! News.

She called the authorities just before 6 PM on Tuesday, August 10, to report about something getting stolen.

As revealed by Buschow, when deputies arrived at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, they contacted her security staff and were told Spears had "decided she did not want to file a report at that time."

They left without filing a report, because Spears "declined to pursue any action."

He said that "due to Spears' sudden change of heart," there is no official record about what was allegedly stolen from her home, or by whom.

As reported by TMZ, "sources directly connected" to Spears said the theft was related to her dogs. The identity of the alleged thief is unknown.