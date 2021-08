James Bond new film ‘No Time to Die’ finally awarded release date

James Bond’s No Time to Die has officially been awarded a release date per the announcement.

The news has been announced over on Twitter via an official announcement through the James Bond page.

It reads, “The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at London’s @RoyalAlbertHall.”

“Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will join Daniel Craig on the red carpet.”

Check it out below: