Kylie Jenner pregnancy: Insider spills 'she is a few months along'

The makeup mogul is enjoying this phase in her life as she gears up for motherhood once

Kylie Jenner is basking in the glory of her second pregnancy with Travis Scott.



The makeup mogul is enjoying this phase in her life as she gears up for motherhood once again. She has been "enjoying her pregnancy in private," a source told PEOPLE.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," said the source.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," added the insider.

"She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Although Scott and Jenner split in October 2019, they sparked reunion buzz after appearances together.

The couple share a three-year-old daughter named Stormi.