Victoria Beckham's new beachside snap will make you love her

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham left fans delighted to Spice Girls era with her stunning selfies.



Victoria Beckham delighted fans as she shared amazing beachside photo, channeling her Posh Spice Alter Ego wearing an LBD at the beach.

The 47-year-old fashion mogul is seen enjoying romantic moments with husband David Beckham in Florida.

On Tuesday, David Beckham's wife posted an Instagram photo, looking gorgeous in black outfit which she often wore during her time as the most fashionable member of the Spice Girls.



Victoria Beckham accessorized the timeless frock with oversized sunglasses and a trendy Bottega Veneta green Cassette bag as she posed in the sand with her hip popped and one arm up.

