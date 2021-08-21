Salma Hayek reveals she almost said no to her role in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Hollywood star Salma Hayek is all set to make her banging debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Eternals.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the role, the 54-year-old said she had initially decided against taking up the project owing to concerns regarding the type of role the studio was in search of.

"I said, 'Forget it.’ I said, 'God knows what kind of grandmother they want me to play.' I'm used to being [told] I'm going to be the extra or the old prostitute,” she said, adding: “And then they said the director was Chloé Zhao, and I said, 'Okay! Let's have the meeting!'"

Hayek soon was told that she was personally chosen by Academy Award-winning director Zhao to essay the avatar of Ajax—one of the key roles in the film.

After the final trailer of the film was released earlier this week, Hayek turned to Instagram and wrote: "I felt butterflies in my stomach just getting a glimpse of Chloé Zhao’s elegant work. I’m immensely grateful to be a part of it. In case you are wondering, it’s me on the horse.”







