Angelina Jolie, who became the fastest Instagram user to gain one million followers, looked smashing in black dress and heels during their appearance in Beverly Hill.

The Maleficent actress stepped out in the city wearing a chic black dress and stilettos as she got into an SUV.

On Monday, the 46-year-old actress was spotted out for the first time since she broke the Instagram record for faster user to gain 1M followers with a heartbreaking letter from an Afghan girl .



Jolie looked smashing in a flowing black long sleeve dress with a high neck that fell below her ankles and a pair of nude pumps.

Angelina Jolie looked to be in good spirits as she flashed a wave while wearing a black face covering, and carried a bag of takeout in hand.

