Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunite over lunch in Malibu without kids

Kim and Kanye have established a 'true friendship' as they start 'communicating more and more'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited over lunch in Malibu, sans their little ones.



The former flames were spotted by shutterbugs grabbing a bite at a local restaurant, after their divorce in February.



According to a source, the duo previously had some resistance. However, it eeems like things are on the right track now.

Kim and Kanye have established a "true friendship" as they start "communicating more and more."



"Kim wants the kids to stay connected to Kanye and will make that happen," the insider shared at the time.

"It's very important to her that she has a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye and that the kids have strong relationships with both of their parents... It's a huge priority for Kim and she's doing everything she can," they added.

Meanwhile, Kanye is making efforts to repair his bond with the kids. "They love seeing their dad work and North especially has been loving all of his music events," the insider noted.