Wed November 15, 2017
World

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

2018 predicted as a year full of political, climatic turmoil

A fortune teller in Britain who previously predicted Brexit and Donald Trump’s victory has made some chilling predictions for 2018.

 

Craig Hamilton Parker, in his YouTube video made a prediction about being able to see into the future.

 

He predicted that the upcoming year would see a failed attempt to overthrow President Donald Trump, outbreak of a flu epidemic with links to bioterrorism and engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

 

Other world crises include the US blowing up a key trade route and attacking North Korea, Kim Jong-Un being overthrown by North Koreans and sinking of US warship.

 

More predictions include a terror attack on UK motorway and a chemical attack by terrorists in London or Berlin.

 

The fortune-teller note, “ 2018 will be a year of political turmoil and environmental crisis caused by dramatic and unprecedented weather.”

