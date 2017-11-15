2018 predicted as a year full of political, climatic turmoil

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A fortune teller in Britain who previously predicted Brexit and Donald Trump’s victory has made some chilling predictions for 2018.
Craig Hamilton Parker, in his YouTube video made a prediction about being able to see into the future.
He predicted that the upcoming year would see a failed attempt to overthrow President Donald Trump, outbreak of a flu epidemic with links to bioterrorism and engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Other world crises include the US blowing up a key trade route and attacking North Korea, Kim Jong-Un being overthrown by North Koreans and sinking of US warship.
More predictions include a terror attack on UK motorway and a chemical attack by terrorists in London or Berlin.
The fortune-teller note, “ 2018 will be a year of political turmoil and environmental crisis caused by dramatic and unprecedented weather.”
A fortune teller in Britain who previously predicted Brexit and Donald Trump’s victory has made some chilling predictions for 2018.
Craig Hamilton Parker, in his YouTube video made a prediction about being able to see into the future.
He predicted that the upcoming year would see a failed attempt to overthrow President Donald Trump, outbreak of a flu epidemic with links to bioterrorism and engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Other world crises include the US blowing up a key trade route and attacking North Korea, Kim Jong-Un being overthrown by North Koreans and sinking of US warship.
More predictions include a terror attack on UK motorway and a chemical attack by terrorists in London or Berlin.
The fortune-teller note, “ 2018 will be a year of political turmoil and environmental crisis caused by dramatic and unprecedented weather.”
Comments