Tue November 14, 2017
World

November 15, 2017

Pakistan world' s largest host of refugees: UNHCR

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has declared Pakistan as the largest country for giving shelter to refugees in the world and most of the refugees were belonging to Afghanistan.

As per the UNHCR report, Pakistan was hosting the largest number of refugees in the country and as many as 1.45 million were hailed from Afghanistan.

The report added that Pakistan unconditionally hosted millions of refugees and provided best possible facilities to these affected people of different countries especially Afghanistan citizens when the war was on peak in it and still 1.45 million were living in Pakistan.

Pakistan continued hosted Afghan refugees for more than three decades, it added.

Similarly, the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to their own country was also the largest in the world, the report stated.

Since March 2002, UNHCR has facilitated the return of approximately 4.1 million registered Afghans from Pakistan, it added.

 

