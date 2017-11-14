Hearing of Dar’s case today

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over the assets beyond the known source of income by federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar today.

It is learned that the finance minister will not be able to appear before the accountability court due to his stay in London owing to health issues.

On November 8, Accountability Court issued a warning to Dar’s surety-giver, saying that the court will confiscate surety bonds worth Rs 5 million if he fails to appear before the court on November 14 (today).

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir took up the reference against Ishaq Dar for hearing filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in compliance of Supreme Court orders in Panama papers case.

The finance minister could not appear before the accountability court due to his stay in London owing to health issues.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request to issue non-bailable warrant of arrests against Dar. The bailable warrant had been issued for him earlier still holds.

The accountability court on Thursday approved an earlier request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to freeze the assets of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.