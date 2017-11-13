Mon November 13, 2017
National

November 13, 2017

CCI meeting underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting being chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is underway here on Monday.

Sources said that various matters, including the recent population census and delimitation came under deliberation.

The meeting is being attended by the interior minister, industries minister, chief ministers of all four provinces and federal secretaries.

