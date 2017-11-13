Mon November 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Pak Army Captain, sepoy martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed at least eight to ten terrorists who launched cross-border attack at the check-posts of Pak Army in Bajaur Agency from Afghanistan, Inter Services Public Relations said.

According to ISPR, the militants launched attack from border areas of Afghanistan. In befitting response by Pakistani security forces at least 8-10 terrorists were killed and several others sustained injuries.

The injured militants managed to escape to the border areas.

Pakistan Army captain Junaid Hafeez and sepoy Raham were martyred in the cross-border attack, the ISPR said.

Four other Pak Army personnel sustained injuries.

