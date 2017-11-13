Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder roars in skies of Dubai

DUBAI: Amidst huge crowds during the official opening ceremony of 16th Dubai Airshow, JF-17 Thunder exhibited its dazzling aerial performance at Dubai World Central Airport.

The breath taking aerial display by the aircraft included some extraordinary maneuvers like the muscle climb, thunder turns, slow speed performance and inverted flight.

The thundery performance by the PAF pilot left the spectators spell bound. After the display, aircraft landed back amidst huge round of applause by the thrilled and enchanted crowds.

Besides aerial display, one JF-17 has been put on static display showing off its range of weapons. Large number of spectators including the potential buyers and enthusiasts are taking keen interest in JF-17 Thunder aircraft.

The sleek and lethal fighter aircraft along with state of the art Super Mushshak trainer aircraft has been put on display during the five-day mega event, which is one of the largest air shows of the world.

Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra attended the inauguration ceremony of Dubai Airshow.

JF-17 Thunder aircraft stands prominent in its own class of fighter aircraft indigenously produced by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex. JF-17 is a cost- effective, highly potent, multi-role, light combat aircraft equipped with a digital fly-by-wire flight control system that gives it the agility and lethality to meet the challenges of present and future Air Power employment.

Indigenously produced Super Mushshak aircraft is equipped with most modern equipment and capabilities, which makes it one of the best military trainer aircraft.

The Super Mushshak meets the requirements of a modern primary training syllabus and is an ideal basic trainer for basic flight training and instrument flying.

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has also set up a stall at Dubai Air Show to present aviation related products and services of PAC Kamra, which are accredited with international standards.