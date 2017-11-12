Sun November 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Five wounded in Khuzdar blast near stadium

Five wounded in Khuzdar blast near stadium

QUETTA: At least five people were injured in an explosion near Government Degree College Cricket Stadium in Khuzdar town on Sunday night.

According to police, the bomb was planted on the roadside near the stadium and was detonated by remote control. The blast was occurred when a cricket tournament was being played in Government Degree College Cricket Stadium, leaving five persons injured on the spot.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid. The victims were identified as Amir Hamza, Abdul Latif, Nasir Ahmed, Muhammad Siddiq and Ali Hassan.

The law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the area to investigate the nature of explosion.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri strongly condemned the attack and expressed sympathy with the injured and ordered the investigation to bring the culprits behind the attack to justice.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PPP chairman sees recent political developments in Karachi as farce

PPP chairman sees recent political developments in Karachi as farce
Nawaz, Abbasi meeting before Hudaibiya case hearing

Nawaz, Abbasi meeting before Hudaibiya case hearing
CTD arrest suspected terrorist

CTD arrest suspected terrorist
No one is like Nawaz in showing patience, tweets Maryam

No one is like Nawaz in showing patience, tweets Maryam
Load More load more