Five wounded in Khuzdar blast near stadium

QUETTA: At least five people were injured in an explosion near Government Degree College Cricket Stadium in Khuzdar town on Sunday night.

According to police, the bomb was planted on the roadside near the stadium and was detonated by remote control. The blast was occurred when a cricket tournament was being played in Government Degree College Cricket Stadium, leaving five persons injured on the spot.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid. The victims were identified as Amir Hamza, Abdul Latif, Nasir Ahmed, Muhammad Siddiq and Ali Hassan.

The law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the area to investigate the nature of explosion.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri strongly condemned the attack and expressed sympathy with the injured and ordered the investigation to bring the culprits behind the attack to justice.