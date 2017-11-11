Sat November 11, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 11, 2017

Maryam lambasts Musharraf in her latest tweet

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister, in her tweet, has lashed out at former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, saying in a sensitively emotional style of expression that he has become "Nishan-e-Ibrat" (the Symbol of disgrace).

 

She was responding to a tweet of  Pervez Musharraf, in which he claimed that Nawaz Sharif’s political career has been over.

Daughter of deposed prime minister further said that time has crushed all the arrogance and proudness of the former dictator and turned him a symbol of disgrace.

