Maryam lambasts Musharraf in her latest tweet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister, in her tweet, has lashed out at former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, saying in a sensitively emotional style of expression that he has become "Nishan-e-Ibrat" (the Symbol of disgrace).
یہ وقت کس کی رعونت پہ خاک ڈال گیا— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 10, 2017
یہ کون بول رھا تھا خدا کے لہجے میں
یہی بات ایک بار پہلے بھی کہی تھی اس شخص نے اور آج نشان عبرت ھے! pic.twitter.com/eJNOZdkJKZ
She was responding to a tweet of Pervez Musharraf, in which he claimed that Nawaz Sharif’s political career has been over.
Daughter of deposed prime minister further said that time has crushed all the arrogance and proudness of the former dictator and turned him a symbol of disgrace.
LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister, in her tweet, has lashed out at former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, saying in a sensitively emotional style of expression that he has become "Nishan-e-Ibrat" (the Symbol of disgrace).
یہ وقت کس کی رعونت پہ خاک ڈال گیا— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 10, 2017
یہ کون بول رھا تھا خدا کے لہجے میں
یہی بات ایک بار پہلے بھی کہی تھی اس شخص نے اور آج نشان عبرت ھے! pic.twitter.com/eJNOZdkJKZ
She was responding to a tweet of Pervez Musharraf, in which he claimed that Nawaz Sharif’s political career has been over.
Daughter of deposed prime minister further said that time has crushed all the arrogance and proudness of the former dictator and turned him a symbol of disgrace.
Comments