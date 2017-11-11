Maryam lambasts Musharraf in her latest tweet

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister, in her tweet, has lashed out at former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, saying in a sensitively emotional style of expression that he has become "Nishan-e-Ibrat" (the Symbol of disgrace).

یہ وقت کس کی رعونت پہ خاک ڈال گیا

یہ کون بول رھا تھا خدا کے لہجے میں



یہی بات ایک بار پہلے بھی کہی تھی اس شخص نے اور آج نشان عبرت ھے! pic.twitter.com/eJNOZdkJKZ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 10, 2017

She was responding to a tweet of Pervez Musharraf, in which he claimed that Nawaz Sharif’s political career has been over.

Daughter of deposed prime minister further said that time has crushed all the arrogance and proudness of the former dictator and turned him a symbol of disgrace.