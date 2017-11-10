Fri November 10, 2017
Web Desk
November 10, 2017

Mumtaz Bhutto announces merger of SNF with PTI

LARKANA: Veteran politician of Sindh, Mumtaz Bhutto has announced merger of his party, the Sindh National Front (SNF), with Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He announced the decision after meeting with PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi here Friday.

The merger accord was signed by SNF Vice Chairman Ameer Bux Bhutto and Shah Mehmood Qureshi of PTI.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed Bhutto on joining his party and said that many other senior politicians in Sindh were also in contact and some of them would announce joining the PTI soon.

Later, speaking to media Quresh said that his party had been in talks with Bhutto for the past few months.

Mumtaz Bhutto, before elections 2013, had merged his party with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz but later parted ways when difference emerged between them.

