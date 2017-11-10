Real life 'Iron Man' makes it to the Guinness World Record book

A British inventor has made history by becoming the first person to set a Guinness World Record for the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit.

Founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries, Richard Browning, soared into the record books reaching a speed of 32.02mph during his third attempt at Lagoona Park in Reading.

Browning's suit, known as Daedalus , consists of a specially designed exoskeleton, four arm-mounted gas turbine engines and two hip-mounted gas turbine engines.

He claims that Daedalus will eventually be capable of flying at several hundred miles per hour , and at thousands of feet.

"I've got this vision. It sounds audacious, but let's just stick it out there," said Browning during a Ted Talk earlier this year.

As the first company to create a suit of this kind intended for commercial use, Gravity is developing protocols in line with the Civil Aviation Authority.

The suit includes an advanced Heads-Up Display that highlights key safety and performance information, including fuel levels and engine operation, and medical bubble detectors have been installed to alert the pilot if fuel is running low.

The suit is also Wi-Fi-enabled, which allows live data streaming from the suit for both ground monitoring and the HUD system.