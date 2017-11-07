Nawaz says will come out of crisis successfully

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif claimed on Tuesday that he would come out of the prevailing crisis successfully.

I had faced cases in the past and would continue to appear in courts in future too, he said in an informal talk with the party leaders at the Punjab House.

He said that he had an association with the masses and hopefully they would once again pose trust in him. Even a seven-year of self-exile could not break my relation with the people.

Those who intended to run had already run away. I have always supported the truth. Today judiciary is independent owing to our struggle. It is beyond to understand why the judiciary accords welcome to non-democratic rulers.

I don’t know what crime I am being punished for, the former prime minister questioned.

Nawaz said that the country moving on the path of progress has been destablised.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared in the NAB court days after returning from overseas to face corruption allegations that saw him ejected from office and targeted with an arrest warrant.

His daughter Maryam and his son-in-law captain (Rtd) Safdar also appeared before the accountability court in NAB reference that was expected to rule on Nawaz Sharif's plea to club all the references.

Nawaz and others arrived at the accountability court at 8:45am amid tight security. A large number of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters who arrived from different parts of the country gathered outside the court and chanted slogans in support of Nawaz Sharif.

At least 1,500 policemen were deployed in Islamabad on the occasion of appearance of Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar before the accountability court and a number of routes were also closed in Islamabad over security concerns.