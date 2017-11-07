Russian claims he lived on Mars before being reborn on Earth

A 20 years old Russian man claims that he lived on Mars before being reborn on Earth.

Boriska Kipriyanovich was able to speak months after he was born and would often discuss subjects that he was never taught, several international media reports quoted his parents as saying.

According to the reports, he amazed his doctors by being able to read, write and draw by the age of two.

His mother says that he could hold his own head up unassisted weeks after his birth.

Boriska claims to have lived on a 'war-ravaged' Mars, which suffered from a nuclear catastrophe in the distant past.

He said the Martians who measure about seven-feet tall still live underground on the Red Planet and breathe in carbon dioxide.

Boriska said that they are immortal and stop aging when they are 35-years-old and are also technologically advanced and capable of interstellar travel.

As a schoolboy, Boriska explained how the Martians had a strong connection to the ancient Egyptians on Earth and how he had once visited the planet as a pilot.