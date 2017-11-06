CM Sindh approves Rs100m annual grant for hockey federation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister has approved a Rs100 million recurring grant for Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to promote its activities in the province and vowed to reconstruct hockey stadium.

This, he said while talking to the delegation of the PHF, led by its President Brig (r) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar here at CM house Monday.

He said that he is keen to revive the lost glories of hockey. “I would extend you all out support whatever you need but you have to activate your clubs in province and have to start international hockey in the city,” he told PHF President.

The PHF president told the CM that they were facing financial problems. The hockey stadium has been declared as a dangerous building.

On this, the chief minister directed Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi to release Rs3.5 million within three days and told the meeting that the provincial government would reconstruct the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey stadium. He directed chief engineer sports to start survey of the stadium and make its PC-I for necessary approval.

The PHF chief said that they need a substantial annual grant so that they could continue their operation all over Sindh. CM Murad then approved Rs100 million annual grant and directed the secretary finance to release it within next 10 days.

He also directed secretary finance to include it in the annual budget so that every year the federation could get the budget amount.

In the meeting, it was decided that on January 10, 2018 international hockey events would be held in Karachi. The international players of Hall of fame would participate in the matches.

The meeting also decided that the hockey federation would also hold national matches in Karachi and Mirpurkhas. A similar event would also be held for intermediate students within next two months.

The chief minister urged them to activate hockey clubs in the province. “There should be byelaws of the clubs to be governed by the federation,” he said and added “if the clubs are run professionally we would be able to develop world class players,” he said.

The chief minister said that like cricket, hockey needs to be made commercial. “I’ll help you and support you,” he assured the federation.