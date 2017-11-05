PPP holds protest rallies against PoL price-hike across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Tens of Thousands of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers came out in streets in federal, Provincial capitals and more than a hundred district headquarters across Pakistan on Sunday to protest against exorbitant price-hike of petroleum products.

The protests were held on the call from party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the fuel prices hike, the PPP workers held demonstrations in front of Press Club in each city, district and even Tehsil headquarters in all corners of the country.

It may be mentioned here that PML-N government started rocketing up petroleum prices, especially after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. “It appears that PML-N government wants to create chaos and punish the masses,” said a PPP worker protesting in front of Karachi Press Club.

Protest demonstrations were held in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Skardu, FATA, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Kashmore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Gujrat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Tank, Upper Dir, Mardan, Kohat, Mansehra, Bannu, Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan, Gwadar, Loralai, Turbat, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Qallat, Lasbella, Punjgur, Sibi, Nasirabad, Tharparker.

Addressing the protesters in different cities, the PPP leaders thanked Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for mobilizing the workers even in the remotest corners of the country.

It may be recalled that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had strongly condemned increase in PoL prices and termed this as victimization of the people on Wednesday.

“PML-N government has thrown petrol price-hike bomb at every Pakistani household and everyone is going to be adversely affected by this,” the PPP said in a statement.

Bilawal said that PML-N government was pursuing ‘casino economy’ while poor are being squeezed and prices of the utilities have gone through the roof. But rulers are singing all is well.

PPP Chairman demanded immediate withdrawal of the PoL price-hike otherwise there will be public protests.