Sun November 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

MQM-P rejects census results, demands reconduct of survey

MQM-P rejects census results, demands reconduct of survey

KARACHI: Rejecting the census results, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar on Sunday demanded of the government to reconduct the census.

Addressing a public meeting in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, Sattar said that the government had deliberately reduced the population in papers to usurp the rights of Karachiites.

He said that the census results show the population of Karachi around 15 million, while the rest of 15 million are missing in papers.

Terming the census results as pre-poll rigging, he said how come delimitation could be correct when the census results are rigged.

This is not only the issue of Urdu speaking people but of all those living in Karachi. We will also fight the case of Sindhi speaking brothers living in the province, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PPP holds protest rallies against PoL price-hike across Pakistan

PPP holds protest rallies against PoL price-hike across Pakistan
021 Disrupt: a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to do what they aim

021 Disrupt: a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to do what they aim
Gen Bajwa arrives in Tehran: ISPR

Gen Bajwa arrives in Tehran: ISPR
FC thwart terror bid in Balochistan: ISPR

FC thwart terror bid in Balochistan: ISPR
Load More load more