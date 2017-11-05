MQM-P rejects census results, demands reconduct of survey

KARACHI: Rejecting the census results, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar on Sunday demanded of the government to reconduct the census.

Addressing a public meeting in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, Sattar said that the government had deliberately reduced the population in papers to usurp the rights of Karachiites.

He said that the census results show the population of Karachi around 15 million, while the rest of 15 million are missing in papers.

Terming the census results as pre-poll rigging, he said how come delimitation could be correct when the census results are rigged.

This is not only the issue of Urdu speaking people but of all those living in Karachi. We will also fight the case of Sindhi speaking brothers living in the province, he added.